Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 0.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.97. 723,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

