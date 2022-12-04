Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 7,060 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Vale comprises about 0.7% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 254,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $11,100,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

VALE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,911,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,507,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

