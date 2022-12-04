Prom Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $81.30 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00026061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.42700628 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,882,976.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

