Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Public Storage worth $139,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $295.80. The company had a trading volume of 632,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

