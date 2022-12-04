Pundi X (New) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002290 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $101.23 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.92 or 0.06000991 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00506839 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.70 or 0.30561222 BTC.
Pundi X (New) Token Profile
Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.
Pundi X (New) Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.