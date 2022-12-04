Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pure Storage from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 0.51%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 42.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,463 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

