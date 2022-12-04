Quantamental Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after acquiring an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CME opened at $176.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.80.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.