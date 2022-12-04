Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

