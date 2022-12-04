Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 1,561 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,935.00.

RIO stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

