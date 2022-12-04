Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $180,993.99

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,023.40 and approximately $180,993.99 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,095.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010644 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00039975 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00242256 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,998.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.