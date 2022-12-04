Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,022.68 and approximately $180,990.98 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,137.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040234 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00242350 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,998.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.