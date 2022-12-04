Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $73.04 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.20 or 0.01723256 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014247 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00030199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.83 or 0.01762344 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.