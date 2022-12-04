ReddCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,686.86 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $2,686.86 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00452081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00036985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001266 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018699 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.