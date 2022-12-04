ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $3,462.81 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00448996 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00036514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001275 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018707 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000879 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

