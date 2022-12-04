Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.33.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

