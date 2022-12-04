Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $606,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

TFC opened at $45.06 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.