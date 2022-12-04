Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.04.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

