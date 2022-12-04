Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $711,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

