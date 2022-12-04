Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,229,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $89.73 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

