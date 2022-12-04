Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Celanese were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

