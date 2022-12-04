Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 132 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

