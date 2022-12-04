Ren (REN) Price Down 15.4% This Week

Ren (REN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0985 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $98.45 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

