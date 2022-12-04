Request Price Tops $0.0930 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, Request has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $92.98 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,104.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010611 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040038 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00242085 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09209996 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $3,967,687.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

