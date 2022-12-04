Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BellRing Brands, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

BRBR stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,144,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,246 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 283,041 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

