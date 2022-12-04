Reviewing Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yoshitsu and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A Petco Health and Wellness 0 2 7 0 2.78

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Yoshitsu.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshitsu $228.44 million 0.22 $3.27 million N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $5.81 billion 0.44 $164.42 million $0.32 35.03

This table compares Yoshitsu and Petco Health and Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshitsu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshitsu and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness 1.46% 7.32% 2.56%

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Yoshitsu on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshitsu

(Get Rating)

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. The company sells its products through directly operated physical stores, online stores, and franchise stores, as well as wholesale customers. It directly operates 11 physical stores in Japan; 26 online stores in Japan and China; and 8 franchise stores in the United States, 6 franchise stores in Canada, and 1 franchise store in the United Kingdom, as well as approximately 151 wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. Yoshitsu Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of March 23, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,500 Petco locations in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico that included a network of approximately 200 in-store veterinary hospitals. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

