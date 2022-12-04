Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.15) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,584 ($66.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,045.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,046.41. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88). The company has a market cap of £90.50 billion and a PE ratio of 620.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

