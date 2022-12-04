Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $509.75

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.75 ($6.10) and traded as high as GBX 592 ($7.08). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 582 ($6.96), with a volume of 3,035 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 509.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £435.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,164.00.

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £42,400 ($50,723.77).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

