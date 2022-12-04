RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $17,259.69

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $17,259.69 or 1.00151493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $58.77 million and $23,485.19 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,233.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00451994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00113542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00831225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00648314 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00245742 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,405 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,404.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,995.78371314 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,053.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

