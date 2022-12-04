Safe Price Tops $8.34 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Safe has a market capitalization of $173.76 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $8.34 or 0.00048998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00124400 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00219811 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059576 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.04635799 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

