Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $144.56. 15,086,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,186. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $270.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.