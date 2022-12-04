Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.