Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Raymond James

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.13. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.