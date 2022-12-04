Samlyn Capital LLC Has $139.03 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,023 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 2.8% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $139,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $12.73 on Friday, reaching $412.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,671. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.64 and its 200 day moving average is $434.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $672.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 417.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

