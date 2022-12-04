Samlyn Capital LLC Has $17.46 Million Stock Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,696 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 3.51% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 607,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,459. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

