Samlyn Capital LLC Has $28.89 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,449 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $28,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

VMC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.49. The stock had a trading volume of 528,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

