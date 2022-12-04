Samlyn Capital LLC Increases Stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 6.63% of Cabaletta Bio worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 254.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 526,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $13.24.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, CFO Anup Marda purchased 50,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Anup Marda purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven Nichtberger acquired 141,873 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,356 shares in the company, valued at $968,572.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 212,873 shares of company stock valued at $210,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

CABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

