Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $69.28.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 967.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 380,194 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $971,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

