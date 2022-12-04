Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANMGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $69.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 967.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 380,194 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $971,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

