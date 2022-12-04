Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Hits $6.80 on Major Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $30.92 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00039776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.53 or 0.06038181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00507219 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,227.76 or 0.30584109 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.