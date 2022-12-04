Sapphire Price Tops $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $10,092.14 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.32 or 0.07404890 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00080222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025374 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.