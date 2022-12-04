Scholarship Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.19 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $79,222.05 and $6.19 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,550 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00563035 USD and is down -20.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

