Scotiabank Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.06.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$28.77 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

