ScS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $140.75

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.75 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 165.50 ($1.98). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 162 ($1.94), with a volume of 180,041 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.91. The firm has a market cap of £57.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

In other news, insider Chris Muir sold 39,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £55,017.59 ($65,818.39).

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

