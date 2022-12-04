Secret Tops One Day Volume of $2,554.31 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $2,554.31 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00125794 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00220009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059438 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00476222 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,459.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

