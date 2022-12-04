Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $63.96 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Seele-N has a market cap of $63.96 million and $608,003.68 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00275297 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $609,988.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

