Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $91,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.48. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.