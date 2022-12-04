Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,975 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $265,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.06. 2,015,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,895. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

