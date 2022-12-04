Sei Investments Co. Has $107.54 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $107,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $605.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.07. The firm has a market cap of $248.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $817.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

