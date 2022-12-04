Sei Investments Co. Sells 239,820 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 239,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $116,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.84. 3,242,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

