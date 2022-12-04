Seiren Games Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and $18,202.81 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0866 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges.

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

