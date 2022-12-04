SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

